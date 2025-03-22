Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he had visited troops near the front line defending the embattled eastern city of Pokrovsk, which Russia has been trying to capture for months.

"I received a report on the defence of the Pokrovsk direction, the operational situation, and the progress of the missions," Zelensky said on social media, posting a video of him in a military command post and walking through underground tunnels.

Zelensky frequently visits Ukrainian soldiers near the front, drawing a contrast with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who has made only rare trips to the combat zone.

He did not say when the trip took place.

Russian troops are around six kilometres (four miles) from the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub and former mining city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow is fighting to capture the entire region, which it claimed in 2022 to have annexed, along with three other regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

