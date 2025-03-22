Hamas has strongly rejected claims by the United States that it “chose war” with Israel by refusing to release hostages, accusing Washington of twisting the facts.

“The claim that ‘Hamas chose war instead of releasing the hostages’ is a distortion of the facts,” the group said in a statement on Saturday (March 22). This was in direct response to US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, who on Tuesday blamed Hamas for the breakdown of the ceasefire.

“Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war,” Hughes said in an official statement.

What is happening in Gaza?

The remarks come as Israel resumes its military offensive in Gaza following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire. The Israeli military has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, saying the renewed action is aimed at achieving key war objectives, including the return of hostages.

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strikes follow Hamas’ repeated refusals to release remaining captives and its rejection of offers made through US envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators.

“From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force,” Netanyahu’s office stated, adding that the Israeli Defence Forces are currently “attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip.”

The latest round of fighting began after almost two months of relative calm under a ceasefire deal brokered with US involvement. However, negotiations to extend the truce broke down.

Reaction from hostages' families

The Israeli government’s decision to resume military action has been met with criticism from families of hostages still held in Gaza. In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused the government of “complete deception” and warned the move puts the lives of the captives in further danger.

“The families’ greatest fear has come true — the Israeli government has chosen to give up on the abductees,” the group said. “We are shocked, angry and anxious about the deliberate disruption of the process to return our loved ones from Hamas captivity.”

Protests have since been organised in response to the decision, reflecting growing public frustration with the handling of the hostage crisis.

