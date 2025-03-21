An Indian man, Badar Khan Suri, is facing deportation by the Trump administration for being "pro-Hamas" with his Palestinian wife. Suri, a post-Doctoral researcher whop was studying in Washington DC's Georgetown university, was detained on Monday (March 17) for spreading "propaganda" in support of the Palestinian terror group. However, his deportation has been blocked by a US court. While issuing the judgement, the court said Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order".

Who is Badar Khan Suri?

Suri has a PhD in peace and conflict studies from an Indian university. He was living in the US on a student visa. He is married to a Palestinian woman from Gaza - Mapheze Saleh. She is a US citizen.

Saleh has reportedly has worked with Al Jazeera and Palestinian media outlets.

What are the charges against Suri?

Suri is accused of spreading pro-Hamas content on social media, as per the Trump administration.

A statement by the White House deputy chief of Staff Stephen Miller on X said, “Suri was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media. Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025 that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i).”

Meanwhile, Suri's petition against his detention said he had no criminal records and that he was only targeted because of his wife's Palestinian ties.

(With inputs from agencies)