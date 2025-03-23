Ukraine and the US officials started talks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (Mar 23) on a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia as Washington hopes for “real progress” but the Kremlin warns of “difficult negotiations”.

US officials will hold separate technical-level discussions with Russian officials on Monday (Mar 24) in Riyadh, which could pave the way to a breakthrough to end the three-year war.

Despite the different proposals for a temporary ceasefire, the fighting has continued. A recent Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three civilians while Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia resulted in two deaths, according to officials.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that talks with US officials got underway in Riyadh on Sunday evening.

“The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure,” he said on Facebook, adding the teams were “working through a number of complex technical issues.”

US envoy hopeful on talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism ahead of the talks.

“I feel that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants peace,” he told Fox News on Sunday (Mar 23).

“I think that you’re going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that, you’ll naturally gravitate into a full-on shooting ceasefire,” he said.

Kremlin says talks only at beginning

However, Kremlin downplayed expectations, saying that talks were just beginning.

“We are only at the beginning of this path,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV. He added that there were many outstanding “questions” and “nuances” over how a potential ceasefire might take place.

“There are difficult negotiations ahead,” Peskov said.

While the US and Ukraine called for a full and immediate 30-day pause, Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the proposal, insisting on a halt in attacks only on energy facilities.

