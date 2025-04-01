United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 31) said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will end "at a certain point". DOGE is basically a government cost-cutting drive launched in the second Trump administration and is apparently run by billionaire Musk.

While talking about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, Trump said, "He's got a big company to run, and so at some point, he's going to be going back."

"I'd keep him as long as I can keep him. He's a very talented guy, you know, I love very smart people, and he's very smart, and he's done a good job."

"At some point, Elon's gonna want to back to his company," Trump added.

On being asked about whether or not DOGE will continue in the absence of Musk, Trump told reporters that he believes his federal agency heads have "learned a lot" about how to do the work on their own. The president added that some will want to keep DOGE employees aboard.

"You know, at a certain point, I think it will end. There'll be a point at which the secretaries will be able to do this work and do it very, you know, as we say, with the scalpel, and that's what we want," Trump said.

What is DOGE, and when will it end?

Formerly, USDS was known as the US Digital Service. It now abbreviates US DOGE Service and comprises the US DOGE Service Temporary Organization (USDSTO). DOGE was established by executive order on January 20, 2025.

The aim of the department is "modernizing federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency". Not Musk, Amy Gleason is said to be the active administrator of USDS and USDSTO.

The department led a cost-cutting drive and did mass layoffs in the US federal government, which has caused public outcry.

At least 113,000 federal workers have been fired so far under DOGE's drive, according to a CNN tracker.

Musk's team has also been tasked with slashing federal spending and has effectively shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

In a recent interview, Musk said that DOGE aimed to finish its work by the end of May and that its goal was to be able to reduce federal spending by 15 per cent, or from $7 trillion to $6 trillion.

The US president said that Musk is only available to him as a special government employee for 130 days. Meanwhile, some reports claimed that the controversial department is scheduled to be dissolved on July 4, 2026 - a day when the nation will commemorate its 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



