US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 31)vowed that strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels will continue until they are no longer a threat to global shipping, warning both the group and their Iranian backers of "real pain" ahead.

Advertisment

What did Trump say?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you".

"Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran," Trump warned.

Advertisment

Also read | What does Trump want from Putin? US prez comments on Ukraine peace deal, says, 'It's something I would do if...'

Trump also insisted that "relentless" US strikes had "decimated" the group over "past two weeks," adding, America "hit them every day and night — Harder and harder."

Advertisment

Shortly after his remarks, Yemeni rebel media reported two US airstrikes on the island of Kamaran, off the coast of Hodeida.

Trump's warning comes amid heightened tensions with Iran. Trump recently escalated his rhetoric, stating that "there will be bombing" if Tehran fails to reach a new nuclear agreement.

Also read | The clock is ticking: Trump’s plan to end the Ukraine war

US-Houthi conflict

Since launching a military campaign on March 15, the US has carried out near-daily strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, aiming to halt their attacks on key maritime routes. On the first day of the offensive, American officials claimed to have eliminated senior Houthi leaders, while the rebels' health ministry reported 53 fatalities.

Despite this, the Houthis have vowed to continue targeting US military vessels and Israel-linked shipping.

Also read | TikTok faces US ban again but Trump says 'many' buyers ready

The Houthis began attacking vessels after the outbreak of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians. Their assaults have disrupted global trade, forcing ships to avoid the Suez Canal—a vital route which normally carries 12 per cent of the world's shipping traffic—and instead take a costly detour around the tip of Southern Africa.

"Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation," vowed Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)