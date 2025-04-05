Several Ukrainians legally living in the United States under a humanitarian program, this week, received an email stating that their parole status was revoked and that they had seven days to self-deport or else the federal government would "find" them.

Advertisment

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, on Friday (Apr 4), said that the email was sent in error and that the Ukrainian parole, which was created after Moscow's invasion of the country in 2022, had not been terminated.

"If you do not depart the United States immediately, you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States," the Thursday email read. "Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States."

Later, in a follow-up note on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security informed that the order was in error and that "the terms of your parole as originally issued remain unchanged at this time."

Advertisment

'Couldn't breathe normally'

A Ukrainian parolee, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution from the US government, described feeling overwhelmed upon receiving the email, saying she "couldn't breathe normally and was uncontrollably crying", according to news agency Reuters.

She said that she had renewed her immigration status in August 2024 and was told that it was valid for another two years.

Advertisment

The woman was baffled upon receiving the email and struggled to think of any reason she might be facing removal from the United States, wondering what she had done wrong.

She could think of no reason, saying, "I don't have as much as a parking ticket, don't post on social media."

Angela Boelens, president of IA NICE, an Iowa-based non-profit that has sponsored numerous Ukrainians, reported that at least two women, including one who is pregnant, received the letter.

"It's a very scary email. All of my families are in complete panic," Boelens said. "I'd been telling people they would have time after a revocation notice. But this letter is very different."

(With inputs from agencies)