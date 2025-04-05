Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, the new Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6, 2025. This innaugration event coincides with the auspicious festival of Ram Navami, celebrated across the country to honour the birth of Lord Rama.

The original Pamban Bridge, constructed in 1914, was a pioneering engineering feat of its time, connecting Rameswaram Island to mainland India. Over the decades, the bridge faced challenges due to aging infrastructure and increasing transportation demands, eventually leading to its closure in 2022.

Key Features of the new Pamban Rail Bridge

Vertical Lift Mechanism : The bridge features a 72-meter electro-mechanical vertical lift span that can be raised in approximately five minutes, allowing maritime traffic to pass underneath.

: The bridge features a 72-meter electro-mechanical vertical lift span that can be raised in approximately five minutes, allowing maritime traffic to pass underneath. Enhanced Clearance : With a clearance of 22 meters above sea level — a significant upgrade from the old bridge's 1.5 meters — the new structure can accommodate larger vessels.

: With a clearance of 22 meters above sea level — a significant upgrade from the old bridge's 1.5 meters — the new structure can accommodate larger vessels. Improved Speed and Efficiency : Trains will now operate at speeds of up to 75 kmph, compared to the earlier speed limit of just 10 kmph, ensuring faster and more efficient rail connectivity.

: Trains will now operate at speeds of up to 75 kmph, compared to the earlier speed limit of just 10 kmph, ensuring faster and more efficient rail connectivity. Robust Construction: Built at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the bridge incorporates stainless steel reinforcements and a special polysiloxane coating to withstand the harsh marine environment.

Significance of the Inauguration

The inauguration of the new Pamban Rail Bridge marks a pivotal moment in India’s infrastructure journey, symbolising a harmonious blend of historical reverence and modern engineering. It is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost local economies, and facilitate smoother pilgrimages to the sacred town of Rameswaram.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the bridge's importance and said, “Pamban Bridge is one of the most significant bridges in railway history.”

As the nation celebrates Ram Navami, the unveiling of this state-of-the-art bridge stands as a testament to India’s commitment to progress while honouring its rich cultural heritage.