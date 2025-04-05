Comedian Kunal Kamra has asked BookMyShow to clarify whether he has been removed from its platform. This follows claims by Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal that the comedian was taken off the platform’s artist and ticket listings.

Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand… https://t.co/JqjJtuWFE3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 5, 2025

Backlash over ‘Naya Bharat’ special

Kamra recently performed a parody song targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his new stand-up special Naya Bharat, filmed at Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club. The show triggered backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, leading to vandalism at the venue and the hotel where it was located.

Rahool Kanal, who was booked along with other Shiv Sainiks for the alleged vandalism, claimed credit for Kamra's removal from BookMyShow. In a letter to the platform’s CEO, Ashish Hemrajani, he praised the company’s actions.

Rahool Kanal’s letter to BookMyShow

"I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support in removing the said artist from your sale and promotion listings. Thank you for even taking him out of the BookMyShow search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and respecting our emotions has been instrumental."

"Your personal involvement and your team’s guidance were invaluable in reaching a resolution. We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values, and your leadership is truly inspiring. Thank you for acting promptly and ensuring this matter was resolved."

Despite the controversy, Kamra’s stand-up special Naya Bharat has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube.

