'Vanguard': NASA wants to bring back this 67-year-old satellite to Earth
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Launched on 17 March 1958 by the U.S. Navy, Vanguard 1 was America’s second successful satellite after Explorer 1. It became the first satellite to use solar cells and remains the oldest artificial object in Earth's orbit, over six decades later.
Vanguard 1 followed the Soviet Union’s Sputnik 1, launched in October 1957, during the early stages of the space race. Despite early failures, it marked a significant technological milestone for the U.S., contributing to studies on Earth’s shape and atmospheric density.
Though silent since 1964 due to solar cell degradation, Vanguard 1 remains trackable. It orbits Earth in an elliptical path ranging from approximately 660 to 3,822 kilometres in altitude, with a 34.25-degree inclination. It continues to provide data on long-term orbital dynamics.
A team including aerospace engineers and historians has proposed a mission to inspect and possibly retrieve Vanguard 1. Their concept was presented at a science and technology conference hosted by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
Researchers believe that recovering Vanguard 1 could allow for examination of its materials, including solar cells, batteries, and surface damage from micrometeorites and debris. This would offer insight into long-term exposure to space environments.
Due to its small size—15 centimetres in diameter and weighing 1.46 kilograms—retrieving Vanguard 1 would require precise operations. Suggested approaches include imaging its current state first, then potentially redirecting it to the International Space Station or lowering its orbit for capture.
The Naval Research Laboratory, which developed the satellite, supports ongoing interest in its study. Recovery could contribute to material science, support future spacecraft design, and preserve an important artefact of early space exploration for public display and research.
