Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rolled back his earlier statement that Pakistan has taken three Indian soldiers as Prisoners of War (PoW).

The Pakistani defence minister, as per WION's Pakistani bureau chief Anas Mallick's information, has now instead clarified that none of the Indian soldiers have been captured or taken as prisoners.

Furthermore, he claimed that Indian soldiers are abandoning their posts. However, he did not offer any proof to back his claim, and WION cannot verify the information.

This comes as the Indian military launched a series of precision strikes—code-named Operation Sindoor—on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian military confirmed that nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."



No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.

In a social media post, the Indian Army wrote: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!". In an earlier post, they shared a Sanskrit phrase: "prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH"—which roughly translates to "ready to strike, trained to win."

Officials said a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will follow later in the day