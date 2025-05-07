From Raazi to Baby: 6 Indian spy thrillers that blend patriotism with high stakes espionage

6 Indian spy thrillers that blend patriotism with espionage
If high-stakes missions, secret identities, and fist-pumping action are what you are looking for, then we have you covered. These Bollywood films dive into the dangerous world of espionage and blend sleek storytelling with nail-biting suspense. So, take a look at six spy thrillers that are a must-watch.
Raazi
Based on true events, Alia Bhatt stars as Sehmat Syed, an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who was sent deep undercover during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Baby
The movie follows an elite team of Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents who are tasked with stopping a deadly terrorist cell before they strike.
Romeo Akbar Walter
The movie stars John Abraham as a banker who gets recruited by the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to go undercover in Pakistan.
Mission Manju
Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the movie follows Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, who is a deep cover agent in Pakistan, tasked with gathering intel on their nuclear missile program.
Madras Cafe
Set during the Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war, the movie follows an R&AW agent who is sent to head a team in Jaffna.
Phantom
Captain Daniyal Khan and his team are sent to find and capture the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.