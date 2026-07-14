/FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Kylian Mbappe fit for the semifinal clash against Spain?

France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final win over Morocco last week and was substituted during the match, despite the setback, France secured a 2-0 victory to reach the semi-finals. The injury is not expected to keep Mbappe out of France’s highly anticipated semi-final against Spain at Dallas Stadium. Head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that the star forward is available for selection.

“Kylian is fine," Didier Deschamps said, confirming the World Cup‘s joint-leading scorer’s availability.

Although the 28-year-old did not complete the entire training session, the coach dismissed concerns about his fitness.

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“Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15," Deschamps explained.

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Spain are the favourites, says Deschamps

Even though France are unbeaten in the tournament, Deschamps believes Spain enter the semi-final as favourites.

“Forget about the first game against Cape Verde," Deschamps said of Spain’s campaign that began with a 0-0 draw against the World Cup debutants. “Ever since then, Spain have confirmed that they are the favourites."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

His comments came after Spain youngster Lamine Yamal confidently spoke about his team’s chances following their quarter-final victory over Belgium.

“I believe if France has to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion. We were the ones that knocked them out before," Yamal had said.

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France and Spain have met only once before in World Cup history, with France claiming a 3-1 win in the 2006 Round of 16. However, Spain have won the last two meetings between the teams in all competitions.