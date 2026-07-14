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Multiple dead in Brussels construction site fire, search underway for missing

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 19:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 19:31 IST
Multiple dead in Brussels construction site fire, search underway for missing

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Authorities launched a search for six missing people after a fire at a construction site in central Brussels killed multiple workers.

Several people died after a fire broke out at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, while authorities continued searching for six people who remain missing, Reuters reported.

The blaze erupted at a large renovation project in Place de Brouckere in central Brussels.

A spokesperson for the local labour inspection service said an unspecified number of bodies were found inside one of the two elevators at the construction site.

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The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers were present at the site when the fire started. Three people were taken to the hospital following the incident.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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