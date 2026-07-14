/Multiple dead in Brussels construction site fire, search underway for missing

Several people died after a fire broke out at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, while authorities continued searching for six people who remain missing, Reuters reported.

The blaze erupted at a large renovation project in Place de Brouckere in central Brussels.

A spokesperson for the local labour inspection service said an unspecified number of bodies were found inside one of the two elevators at the construction site.

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The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers were present at the site when the fire started. Three people were taken to the hospital following the incident.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)