/'We will welcome her': Bangladesh PM adviser says Sheikh Hasina should return to face trial

Tarique Rehman-led Bangladesh government on Tuesday (July 14) said it "welcomes" former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's reported plans to return to the country, with an adviser to the prime minister saying she should face the legal process and "bring the best lawyers in the world". The remarks came after the deposed leader recently indicated in an interview that she could return to Bangladesh by the end of this year.

Speaking at a media briefing, Bangladesh Prime Minister's adviser for information and strategy, Zahed Ur Rahman, said the government wants Hasina to return and face the judicial process.

"We have been trying to bring her back. If she returns, we will welcome her because we want to ensure justice," Zahed was quoted as saying by The Business Standard.

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He said the government has been working to extradite Hasina and wants the courts to decide her fate.

"She has been sentenced to death. If we can bring her back through extradition, that is exactly what we are trying to do," he said.

Zahed said he does not believe Hasina's return would trigger political pressure or instability, adding that he sees no political future for her in Bangladesh. He also said "procedural issues will not debar her return," adding that New Delhi could make the necessary arrangements after consulting Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since 2024

Hasina, 78, was removed from power following a violent student-led protest on August 5, 2024. She has been living in India since leaving Dhaka after the collapse of her government.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal later sentenced Hasina to death in absentia after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity. The charges relate to her alleged role in ordering the use of lethal force, including against protesters, during the July and August 2024 student-led uprising.

Following Hasina's ouster, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus formally banned the Awami League from campaigning, carrying out political activities and contesting elections under the country's Anti Terrorism Act in May 2025.