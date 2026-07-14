/'Acts of violence': India lodges strong protest over Hormuz strikes, calls for end to attacks on commercial vessels

India on Tuesday (July 14) strongly condemned the recent attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, calling them acts of violence against seafarers that threaten the safe and uninterrupted movement of ships along one of the world's most important maritime routes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued the statement hours after summoning the Iranian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to South Block to register a "strong protest" over the strike on two commercial ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. The attack killed one Indian sailor and injured several crew members.

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According to the ministry, India expressed its concern over the renewed attacks at sea and the growing tensions across West Asia. It urged an immediate end to the hostilities and called for the resumption of negotiations and diplomatic efforts to preserve regional peace, security and stability.

The ministry also stressed that attacks targeting commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure across the region "must cease" so that unrestricted and unhindered maritime trade through global shipping routes can resume quickly in accordance with international law.

The MEA said it was "deeply concerned" by the strikes on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa. Together, the two ships had 30 Indian sailors among a total crew of 46.

The ministry said one of the 12 Indian crew members aboard MT Al Bahiyah was killed while another suffered injuries. Among the 18 Indian nationals serving on MT Mombasa, nine were injured, and two remain in critical condition.

Expressing grief over the loss, the ministry conveyed its "deepest condolences" to the family of the deceased sailor and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with the Emirati authorities to ensure all necessary assistance is provided to the affected Indian sailors.

The ministry also detailed the diplomatic steps taken by New Delhi, saying it summoned the Iranian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission on Tuesday to formally lodge a "strong protest" over the missile strike on the two ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," the statement read.