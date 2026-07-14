/Vietnam boat tragedy: Mortal remains of Kerala couple arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

The mortal remains of a Kerala couple who lost their lives in the tragic tourist boat capsize incident in Vietnam arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday morning (July 14). The deceased, identified as AC Thomas (57), a businessman, and his wife, Loveni Thomas (56), residents of Kottarakkara in Kollam district. They were among the 15 Indian tourists killed when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian passengers and four crew members capsized on Saturday (July 11) near Hon May Rut Ngoai island off Phu Quoc in Vietnam.



The bodies of the victims were first flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on a Vietnam Airlines flight early Tuesday morning. From Mumbai, the coffins were transported to Thiruvananthapuram on an Air India flight.

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Teary-eyed relatives and state representatives gathered at the airport's cargo area to receive the bodies. On behalf of the Kerala government, Ministers PC Vishnunath and CP John, alongside Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, received the mortal remains and paid tributes by placing wreaths on the coffins.



The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department coordinated the logistics to ensure the seamless release of the bodies. Following the completion of official customs and airport formalities, the remains were placed in ambulances and transported to the couple's hometown in Kottarakkara, where the funeral is scheduled for Wednesday (July 15).