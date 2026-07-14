/Vietnam boat tragedy: Mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh victims reach Hyderabad

The bodies of three Andhra Pradesh natives who lost their lives in the boat capsize off the coast of Vietnam were received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday (July 14, 2026) and handed over to their families. The deceased were identified as Sridhar from Kadapa, Jayashri from Machilipatnam, and Raviteja from Hindupur. They were among the 15 Indian nationals who died in the tragic accident on July 11, officials said.



Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas called the incident deeply tragic, stating that the accident involving a tourist boat in Vietnam was deeply tragic. "Many Indians had gone there to visit with their families… it is truly a heart-wrenching incident. We have lost 15 to 16 people, three of whom were from Andhra Pradesh. We are currently at Hyderabad Airport. We have come to offer our condolences to the families who have arrived here to receive the mortal remains of their loved ones. The government has made every possible effort to coordinate with the Vietnam government to ship the mortal remains to India via Mumbai… this is a massive loss for the families… our Chief Minister and the Andhra Pradesh government are always ready to assist,” Srinivas said.



Janardhama Raj and JL Murthy, two Andhra Pradesh government representatives, were present at the airport to receive the bodies. Janardhama Raj said, “The AP State Government has nominated two persons to receive mortal remains of three people from the AP at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad… Apart from me, another person is JL Murthy at Shamshabad. We are here to receive the mortal remains of three people coming from… coming from Vietnam. Of the 15 Indian bodies, only 3 are from AP. It is reaching Mumbai at 9:35. They belonged to Kadapa, Machilipatnam, and Anantapur districts. We will receive the bodies at Shamshabad airport, and we will hand them over to the concerned officers nominated by the district collectors of Kadapa, Machilipatnam, and Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai district.”

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Remains collected at the airport

After the remains of the deceased arrived at the airport, the family members gathered at the site to collect the remains. Swarup, a relative of Jayashri from Machilipatnam, said, “We have come here to collect her body. She was not working with LAVA. She had gone with her friend. The Andhra Pradesh government is supporting us with the transportation of her body.” He added, “We have come here to collect her body… Both governments are supporting well, and these people (airport authority) are also coordinating well.”