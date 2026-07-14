/Mortal remains of 6 Tamil Nadu victims of Vietnam boat tragedy arrive in Coimbatore

Heartrending scenes were witnessed at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday (July 14) as the mortal remains of six residents of Tamil Nadu, who lost their lives in the tragic Vietnam boat capsize, arrived by air. The disaster occurred on Saturday (July 11) near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. A speedboat carrying 32 Indian passengers, mostly mobile phone dealers and distributors on a corporate incentive trip organised by mobile brand Lava, and four local crew members overturned roughly 400 meters from the shore. Out of 15 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in the accident, 10 hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Following coordinated efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and the state government under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, all 15 bodies were first flown to Mumbai on Monday night. Upon completion of customs and immigration formalities early Tuesday morning, the bodies were dispatched to their respective home states.

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While four of the Tamil Nadu victims' remains were flown directly to Chennai, the bodies of the remaining six victims, including individuals from Salem, Trichy, Dharmapuri, and Dindigul, were brought to Coimbatore.

At Coimbatore International Airport, local authorities, district officials, and grieving family members gathered to receive the caskets. The state administration made meticulous arrangements, deploying dedicated government-funded hearse vehicles equipped with freezer boxes to immediately transport the remains to the victims' native towns for their final rites.