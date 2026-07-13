/Vietnam boat tragedy: Mortal remains of 15 Indians arrive in Mumbai, to be sent to home states

The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island were brought back to India on Monday, with the special flight landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 9:20 pm IST.

The repatriation marks the beginning of the victims' final journey home. Following immigration, customs and other necessary formalities at the airport, the mortal remains will be handed over to the respective state authorities for transportation to their hometowns.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

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The Tamil Nadu government had earlier deputed a special officer to Vietnam to coordinate the repatriation process and is expected to oversee the transfer of the mortal remains from Mumbai to the victims' native places.

The two victims from Kerala are expected to be flown to Thiruvananthapuram, where state agency NORKA has coordinated arrangements before the mortal remains are taken to their hometown in Kollam district for the last rites.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh are also coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and airport officials to facilitate the transfer of the three victims to their families.

Indian Embassy in Hanoi will continue to coordinate

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said it, along with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, would continue coordinating with the respective state governments to ensure that the mortal remains reach the bereaved families at the earliest.

"Our prayers are with the families of the deceased," the Embassy said, expressing condolences to those who lost their loved ones in one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian tourists in Vietnam in recent years.

The victims were among those killed in the boat accident that occurred on July 11near Phu Quoc, a popular tourist island in southern Vietnam. The sightseeing boat reportedly encountered severe weather before capsizing, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation by Vietnamese authorities.

Following the tragedy, Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam worked closely with local authorities to complete identification procedures, post-mortem examinations and the legal documentation required for repatriation.

The Ministry of External Affairs also assured all possible assistance to the affected families throughout the process.

As the mortal remains make their way to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, families are preparing to perform the final rites, bringing to a close a painful chapter that has left communities across India in mourning.