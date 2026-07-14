/Dhurandhar draws only 900 people on day 1 in Japan after minting billions internationally

Has Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar not found many takers in Japan? The blockbuster film was released in Japan on July 10, 2026, after a dream run at the box office in India and other countries. Despite heavy promotions, the film reportedly has failed to impress audiences in Japan. According to trade reports, the film drew only 900 viewers on day one. The shockingly low numbers have surprised one and all, as it has not managed to secure a place in the country’s top 25 films for its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar’s low performance at Japan box office

According to reports, the film recorded only 449 admissions by 2 pm across 57 locations on the first day of its release. Collections did not improve in the second half of the day either; total admissions rose to only 900 across 80 locations.

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Despite extensive pre-release promotions, Dhurandhar did not have many takers in Japan and sold a shockingly low number of tickets on the opening day. With only 900 tickets sold on the first day, the film failed to break into Japan’s list of top 10 Indian film openers. Notably, last year, another Indian blockbuster, Pushpa 2, also fell short of making the top 10.

The biggest Indian openers in Japan

The 10th spot is currently held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with 1,300 admissions. RRR remains the biggest Indian opener in Japan, securing 8,230 admissions on day one, followed by Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Rangasthalam, Devara, Baahubali 2 and Tiger 3.

Dhurandhar’s box office run in India

While Japan may not have been too impressed with Aditya Dhar’s film, but Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed to create box office history in India and at the global box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted Rs 1813 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to Rs 3,019.35 crore and making it the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

The first Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025 and earned over Rs1,307 crore globally. The second instalment went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal, collecting Rs 1,813 crore worldwide.

About Dhurandhar