/AI is changing hiring priorities: Are employers looking for different skills than they did 2 years ago?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly brought about a broader transformation for companies in terms of hiring, evaluating and retaining talent globally. Alongside technical expertise and academic qualification, employers are increasingly prioritising candidates with AI skills who can adapt to changing technologies and solve business problems using human skills along with technical.



Recruiters are no longer looking only for employees who can execute predefined tasks. Instead, organisations are seeking professionals who can combine AI tools with critical thinking, business understanding, communication and ethical judgement. A report published by the World Economic Forum in 2025 indicated that nearly 69 per cent of employers plan to hire talent with AI-related skills and nearly 62 per cent seek to recruit candidates capable of working effectively alongside AI.



Similarly, LinkedIn's Work Change Report forecast that approximately 70 per cent of the skills used are set to change by 2030, with AI emerging as one of the biggest drivers of workforce transformation. The report also highlights that companies increasingly value employees who combine AI literacy with human capabilities such as creativity, communication and problem-solving. In response, Industry leaders indicate that these changes are already visible in hiring decisions across technology, manufacturing and executive recruitment in most of the biggest firms.

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Change in hiring priorities

Venkat Raghavan M, Chief Operating Officer, LOWCODEMINDS, said hiring priorities have evolved significantly over the last two years as AI has become part of everyday business operations. Reacting to the question whether employers are looking for different skills than they were two years ago, he said, "Yes, hiring priorities have changed significantly over the past two years. Technical expertise and domain knowledge remain essential, but they are no longer the only qualities employers evaluate. As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, organisations are increasingly looking for professionals who can understand business context, learn continuously, and use AI to solve real business problems."



"In the hiring conversations I've been part of, we have moved beyond asking whether someone can implement technology. We now spend more time assessing whether they can connect technology with business outcomes, collaborate across functions, question AI-generated recommendations when necessary, and adapt as the technology evolves," Raghavan added.



Amid rising concern over the AI threat to jobs, Raghavan assured that AI raises the value of uniquely human capabilities, including judgment, communication, creativity, and ethical decision-making. He added that AI can boost analysis and execution; however, people remain accountable for making informed decisions and driving business outcomes.



"For me, one question has become increasingly important during hiring: Can this person continue learning as technology evolves? In an AI-driven workplace, that mindset is often a stronger predictor of long-term success than any individual technical skill," he further said.

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AI is transforming jobs, not replacing people

Similarly, over job threat, Sandeep Das, Global HR Leader, Green Power International Pvt. Ltd., believes AI is changing the nature of work rather than eliminating the need for employees. He indicated that the demand for skills has certainly evolved in the industry at the global level.



"AI is undeniably reshaping the job market, bringing both disruption and change to the way we work. Traditional roles have always been mechanically intensive and process-driven. With the growth of automation and AI, the demand for skills has certainly evolved. As clean energy technologies continue to gain momentum, we now look for talent that goes beyond technical expertise. While we do give preference to candidates with relevant knowledge and experience, skill readiness is equally important, as it enables new hires to adapt quickly to modern and evolving technologies," Sandeep Das said.



"That said, the advent of artificial intelligence does not mean replacing people; it means transforming the way they work. For our sector, it is crucial to build a workforce that combines digital proficiency with strong operational and engineering capabilities. To achieve this, we believe in continuous upskilling and lifelong learning to drive sustainable growth. The future workforce will not just operate equipment; it will manage intelligent, data-driven energy systems," he added.

Leadership roles increasingly demand AI understanding

Sahil Thakur, Director & Head of Tech-Enabled Businesses, Grassik Search, said organisations are increasingly seeking leaders who understand both business strategy and AI implementation. Highlighting the threat, he indicated that those individual who will fail to understand the application & impact of AI, within their respective job profile, are going to become more vulnerable in the coming days.



"With the pace at which AI is being integrated into our professional lives, the skills required to understand & adapt to new technologies have become critical. Today, it is critical to not only adopt AI tools but also master their application to maximise efficiency and optimise time management. Those who fail to understand the application & impact of AI, within their domain, are going to be more vulnerable in the near future," Thakur said.