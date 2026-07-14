/Karnataka: Fresh debate over annual buffalo race Kambala

A traditional coastal sport is now at the center of Karnataka politics. The Congress is batting for Kambala to be held during Mysuru Dasara, with the state govt planning to organise it as part of the festival. But BJP leaders including Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy have opposed the move. On Monday, Mysuru City Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of politicising Kambala and trying to divide the state on regional lines.