Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, on July 14, 2026, unveiled ‘Mayur’, the official mascot of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. It was unveiled in the presence of several prominent figures, such as Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood and Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation President Vivek Kohli.

“Today’s mascot launch, Mayur, India’s national bird, has feathers representing the flags of all nations participating in this event. Mayur, symbolising energy and enthusiasm, is the perfect mascot for the Commonwealth Table Tennis event,” said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Inspired by India’s national bird, the “peacock”, the mascot reflects the spirit, heritage and vibrant identity of a nation ready to welcome the Commonwealth. It features feathers representing the flags of participating Commonwealth nations, symbolising unity, friendship, and sportsmanship.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“By hosting this event in Delhi, we are putting our capital on the international platform. As the Chief Minister of Delhi, I congratulate you all. It is our government’s effort to provide the youth and athletes of Delhi with the opportunities they deserve," said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Delhi eagerly looks forward to welcoming athletes, officials and delegates from over 25 Commonwealth nations to the Tyagraj Stadium from 27 July to 2 August. The championship will celebrate sporting excellence, strengthen the bonds of the Commonwealth and present to the world the warmth, hospitality and organisational excellence of our Capital.