/Odisha man allegedly struck with mobile phone dies, autopsy reveals a twist in case

A man in Odisha's Balangir district died after allegedly being struck with a mobile phone on the head by his wife. This claim had been made by relatives of the deceased, though the autopsy report reveals the death was due to natural causes.

The deceased man is identified as Swapneswar Mishra, a resident of the Chimnibhati Pada area. The incident happened on Saturday, after an altercation broke out between the husband and wife. The following assault by his wife left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Balangir, where his health reportedly improved after receiving initial treatment. He was then discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his health reportedly deteriorated. Family members again rushed him back to the hospital, where, despite repeated efforts from the doctors, he died.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"An argument resulted when the wife learnt that her husband had lent his motorcycle to a friend. The argument turned violent, and the wife furiously struck on her husband on the head with a mobile phone. He became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital," said a kin of the deceased.

However, the autopsy report did not find any marks of external injury, according to statements from the Inspector-in-Charge of Laxmijore Police Station, Sanjay Kumar Sahoo.

“The deceased had no external injury, as alleged by the family. After conducting the autopsy, the doctor confirmed that the death was due to liver failure caused by excessive alcohol consumption. The detailed post-mortem report will be submitted on Tuesday,” said Sahoo. Doctors suggest that the fatal cause was severe liver failure, which was linked to heavy drinking rather than physical trauma.