/Mercedes-Benz reacts to viral claims of mileage dropping from 800 km to 480 km

Mercedes-Benz has shared an official clarification claiming that its vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel, following a viral video by popular Indian daily vlogger Sourav Joshi, which claimed reduced performance due to E20 fuel. The luxury vehicle maker said that all BS- VI vehicles are “materially compatible” with the fuel blend.

"At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us." It added that all Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities," read the clarification by Mercedes-Benz. “We are happy to support customers with any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility.”

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This comes in response to a video by a popular vlogger who was raising concerns over ethanol-blended fuel. “I’m scared to fill ethanol-blended petrol in my car. My Mercedes used to give 16–17 km/l, but now it’s dropped to 5 km/l. My car will be ruined soon.” This claim added to the ongoing debate about the ethanol-blended fuel. He also claimed that the vehicle's digital cluster showed a reduction in total driving range from roughly 800 km to 480 km on a full tank. Joshi voiced severe anxiety over potential long-term engine damage and a fear of refuelling at local filling stations.

A drop in mileage to 5 km is alarming, but fuel quality alone is not the only factor that changes; it could be due to driving habits, traffic congestion, poor tyre pressure, continuous AC usage, or specific component malfunctions.

The oil ministry on Friday acknowledged that E20 could lead to a “3-5 per cent reduction in fuel economy”, but it added that the claims of engine damage were unsubstantiated. The manufacturer's user manual also suggests that blended fuel generally experiences a marginal mileage drop of roughly 1 to 6 per cent and reduces the distance travelled on a full tank.