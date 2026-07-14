/Will FIFA expand the World Cup to 64 teams? Here's how it could work

FIFA is set to consider expanding the men's World Cup to 64 teams after the 2026 edition, with President Gianni Infantino saying the move would give more countries from around the world a chance to compete. The proposal was first put forward last year and FIFA will now assess whether the success of the new 48-team format makes further expansion possible.

"That's definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup," Infantino told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport when asked about the possibility of expanding the tournament.

"When organising a World Cup, it's important to organize it for the whole world - not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. "You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don't give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they'll lack the incentive to keep improving."

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What could be the biggest advantages and challenges of expanding the FIFA World Cup to 64 teams?

A 64-team World Cup could give more countries a chance to play on the biggest stage and could help grow football in developing nations and bring more money through extra matches, sponsorships and broadcasting deals. However, it could also mean more pressure on players, bigger organising challenges, higher costs and concerns about the quality of games.

Simpler group stage: A 64-team format could make qualification easier to understand, with only the top two teams from each group moving ahead.

A 64-team format could make qualification easier to understand, with only the top two teams from each group moving ahead. More importance to every match: Teams would have more pressure to perform in every group game, as there would be fewer chances to qualify.

Teams would have more pressure to perform in every group game, as there would be fewer chances to qualify. More matches, tougher scheduling: A 64-team World Cup would increase the number of games, making it harder to schedule matches at convenient times for fans across different time zones.

A 64-team World Cup would increase the number of games, making it harder to schedule matches at convenient times for fans across different time zones. Longer tournament, more pressure: More fixtures would add to the workload of players and could make the competition harder to manage.

More fixtures would add to the workload of players and could make the competition harder to manage. Fewer possible hosts: Hosting a 64-team World Cup would require many stadiums, facilities and infrastructure, meaning only few countries may be able to host it alone.

How a 64-team World Cup could boost chances for smaller nations

Expanding the FIFA World Cup to 64 teams would add more qualification spots, giving more teams from Asia, Africa and smaller football nations a chance to play in the tournament. It would help make the competition more global and allow emerging teams that have missed out in the past to compete at the highest level.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How could a bigger World Cup impact players, clubs and the football calendar?

A 64-team World Cup would add more matches to an already crowded football calendar, increasing player injury risks. Clubs could also face challenges as they may have to release players for longer periods, affecting pre-season plans and domestic competitions.

A bigger tournament would require either a longer schedule or more compact fixtures, creating difficulties for leagues and international tournaments. FIFA will need to carefully review these factors before making a final decision.

Will a bigger World Cup boost global football or reduce competition quality?

A 64-team World Cup could give more nations from Asia, Africa and other regions a chance to compete, helping football grow globally and increasing fan engagement.