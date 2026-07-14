/Iran claims drone and missile strikes on US bases in Kuwait; explosions reported in Qeshm and Kish island

Kuwait reported missile attacks and explosions on Tuesday. Kuwait's army announced for the second time in less than half an hour that it was intercepting "hostile" targets. Iranian media Fars News said that the Iranian army carried out a new wave of attacks against the US military bases in Kuwait. No casualty has been reported yet.

Iranian state media Fars claimed that waves of loitering attack drones struck communication systems, fuel storage facilities, Patriot air defence batteries, control towers, and ammunition depots at US military bases in Kuwait. It also claimed that the cruise missile was launched at a hostile US vessel in response to a US attack on military bases.

"The General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces announces that any explosions are the result of the Air Defence systems intercepting hostile attacks," the army said in its statements, without providing further details.

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Explosion in Kish and Qeshm Island

Iranian state media reported explosions in Kish and Qeshm islands on Tuesday. Iran's Gulf island of Qeshm is situated near the Strait of Hormuz.

"Around 6:45 pm, the sound of several explosions was heard on Qeshm Island," Fars said. “In recent days, the Masan area of Qeshm has been attacked several times by the American enemy,” The Fars news agency reported, citing the island's governor's office.

A US projectile has exploded near a critical water and electricity facility on Iran’s Kish Island, according to reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency. The strike occurred during an intense, five-hour U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) mission that targeted multiple strategic locations across southern Iran, including air defences. naval infrastructure, and coastal radar sites. The Kish Water and Engineering company reported that the facility remained operational, with reported damage in the parameters of the facility.