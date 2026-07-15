/'Iran no longer bound by MoU': Tehran blames US after naval blockade returns

Iran on Tuesday (July 14) accused the United States of effectively destroying a fragile understanding between the two countries after Washington resumed its naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the US decision to restart the blockade had "completely dismantled" the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which had been intended to halt hostilities and create space for peace negotiations.

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Speaking to Iranian state media, Gharibabadi accused Washington of abandoning the commitments it had made under the agreement.

"The United States came and violated all of its commitments under this Memorandum of Understanding," he said, adding that the term "violation" was insufficient to describe the US action.

The senior Iranian diplomat said the renewed blockade meant Tehran no longer considered itself bound by the agreement.

"The US has not merely violated the Memorandum of Understanding. With tonight's action, the MoU has been completely dismantled. Iran is no longer bound by the MoU," Gharibabadi said.

His remarks came shortly after the US military confirmed it had reimposed the naval blockade. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had resumed operations against vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

CENTCOM said the operation involved more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the Middle East, marking a significant escalation after the temporary pause agreed under the Islamabad MoU.