/Trump backs bill threatening India with 500% tariffs over Russian oil imports, says report

US President Donald Trump has backed proposed legislation that could expose India to tariffs of up to 500 per cent over its continued purchases of Russian oil, according to a White House official.

Responding to a query from ANI, the official confirmed Trump's support for the proposed Sanctioning Russia Act, saying simply, "President Trump supports the bill."

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The legislation was introduced by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham along with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. If approved by Congress, it would authorise the US president to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that continue to purchase oil, gas and other energy products from Russia.

India and China have been identified as the primary focus of the proposed measure. During his campaign for the bill, Graham repeatedly argued that pressure should not be limited to Moscow but should also target countries that continue to finance Russia's energy exports.

According to Graham, India and China together account for nearly 70 per cent of Russia's oil, gas and petroleum exports. He maintained that reducing demand from the two countries would significantly increase economic pressure on Moscow and could help bring the war in Ukraine to a closer end.

If enacted, the legislation would grant the US president one of the broadest authorities ever granted by Congress to impose secondary tariffs on countries that trade with Russia's energy sector.