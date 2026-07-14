/'We'll hit Iran hard tonight and tomorrow': Trump issues stark warning for Iran

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will launch heavy strikes against Iran on Monday night and Tuesday (July 14), signalling a further escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said the US would "hit Iran hard" over what he described as Tehran's failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Asked about the agreement, Trump dismissed its significance, claiming it had served only as a test of Iran's intentions. "It was a test. We didn't know," Trump said during the interview.

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He went on to criticise the Iranian leadership, saying, "Memorandums of understanding, when you're dealing with sleazebags, don't mean much. It was sort of a test, and they weren't there. They didn't honour the test." Trump did not provide details on the nature or scope of the planned military action, nor did he specify the targets that could be struck.