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‘France to arm Ukraine like never before': Macron announces Rafales, missile manufacturing deal

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:48 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:50 IST
‘France to arm Ukraine like never before': Macron announces Rafales, missile manufacturing deal

France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition meeting ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will transfer 16 Rafale fighter jets and license Ukraine to domestically produce French cruise missiles, precision bombs, and air defence interceptors.

France will allow Ukraine to produce French-made cruise missiles, precision-guided bombs and air defence interceptor missiles under a new bilateral defence roadmap, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday (July 13), marking a major expansion of military cooperation between Paris and Kyiv.

Speaking after a meeting of around 25 leaders in Paris, Macron said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had agreed on a roadmap to implement defence cooperation that had been agreed in principle last November. "Earlier this afternoon President Zelenskiy and I agreed on a roadmap between our two countries, implementing what had been agreed in principle last November regarding our bilateral defence cooperation," Macron said at a joint news conference.

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The announcement represents the first time France has agreed to license the production of its weapons in Ukraine. The move is expected to help Kyiv strengthen domestic arms manufacturing as Russia steps up missile and drone attacks across the country.

According to Macron, the agreement covers the local production of AASM precision-guided air-to-ground bombs, Aster air defence interceptor missiles and SCALP long-range air-launched cruise missiles. Britain also manufactures the SCALP missile under a separate programme.

Macron also said France would transfer radar systems to Ukraine and confirmed that Kyiv had placed an order for next-generation SAMP-T air defence systems. These would be delivered after the completion of shipments of the current version of the system, along with an additional batch of interceptor missiles.

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In another significant boost to Ukraine's air force, Macron announced that France would supply 16 Rafale fighter jets. The aircraft are expected to enter operational service in Ukraine between 2028 and 2029.

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The French president also outlined plans agreed by Ukraine's allies to begin military exercises in countries bordering Ukraine. The drills would form part of preparations for a proposed multinational force that could be deployed after a ceasefire with Russia comes into effect.

The latest commitments underline France's growing role in supporting Ukraine's long-term defence capabilities, shifting beyond weapons deliveries to enabling domestic production and future force development as the war with Russia continues.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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