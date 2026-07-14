/'Mojtaba Khamenei is 90% gone': Trump says Iran's military has been 'wiped out'

US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday (July 13) that Iran had lost much of its military capability and said the country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was "90 per cent gone", as the conflict between Washington and Tehran continued to intensify.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said Iran's navy, air force, air defence systems and senior military leadership had been effectively destroyed during the ongoing hostilities. "They have no navy. They have no air force. It's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed," Trump said, claiming Iran's military had been left severely weakened.

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The US president further asserted that Iran had lost its top leadership in the conflict. "Their best leaders have been killed. They're gone. Khomeini is gone," Trump said, apparently referring to Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the initial wave of US-Israeli strikes in late February.

Trump then turned his attention to Iran's current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. "His son is 90% gone," Trump said, referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Iran's Supreme Leader.