/Satellite images show Iran may be rebuilding nuclear and missile sites damaged in US-Israeli strikes: Report

Iran may be repairing or rebuilding facilities at several nuclear and missile sites damaged during recent US-Israeli strikes. A recent report published on Friday (July 10) that cited satellite imagery analysed by geospatial intelligence firm Vantor.

A CNN visual investigation found evidence of repair and reconstruction work at Taleghan 2, a facility inside the Parchin military complex, southeast of Tehran. The site is believed by experts to house explosive materials used in the development of nuclear weapons.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Satellite images captured on June 22 and July 7 showed activity around several impact craters left by the strikes, with apparent efforts underway to repair damaged structures, the report said.

The investigation also highlighted activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility near the central city of Isfahan. Imagery dated June 21 reportedly showed vehicles entering and leaving tunnel entrances while a memorandum between Iran and the United States remained in effect, according to CNN.