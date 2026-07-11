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Satellite images show Iran may be rebuilding nuclear and missile sites damaged in US-Israeli strikes: Report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:45 IST
Satellite images show Iran may be rebuilding nuclear and missile sites damaged in US-Israeli strikes: Report

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on February 10, 2026, shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility site. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Satellite imagery analysed by Vantor indicates Iran may be rebuilding nuclear and missile facilities, specifically Parchin's Taleghan 2 and an Isfahan site, previously damaged during recent US-Israeli military strikes.

Iran may be repairing or rebuilding facilities at several nuclear and missile sites damaged during recent US-Israeli strikes. A recent report published on Friday (July 10) that cited satellite imagery analysed by geospatial intelligence firm Vantor.

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A CNN visual investigation found evidence of repair and reconstruction work at Taleghan 2, a facility inside the Parchin military complex, southeast of Tehran. The site is believed by experts to house explosive materials used in the development of nuclear weapons.

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Satellite images captured on June 22 and July 7 showed activity around several impact craters left by the strikes, with apparent efforts underway to repair damaged structures, the report said.

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The investigation also highlighted activity at Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility near the central city of Isfahan. Imagery dated June 21 reportedly showed vehicles entering and leaving tunnel entrances while a memorandum between Iran and the United States remained in effect, according to CNN.

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The reported reconstruction work comes amid heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear programme following the recent conflict, although neither Iranian authorities nor independent international inspectors have publicly confirmed the purpose of the activity shown in the satellite images.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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