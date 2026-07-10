/Afghanistan’s top diplomat in Delhi seeks India’s help in water management, agriculture modernisation

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in India, Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, has emphasised the strengthening of bilateral relations with New Delhi, describing them as rooted in deep historic and cultural bonds.

In remarks that signal Kabul’s push for greater economic engagement, CdA Noor said the relationship has grown significantly since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021. “Our relations with India have not started tomorrow, these are historic ties. Our cultures, traditions are similar. India, Afghanistan are very close. This relationship has a strong people-to-people element, something that will remain like that,” he stated.

Noor, who assumed charge at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi in January 2026, pointed to concrete steps in political engagement. Afghanistan maintains consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and four Afghan ministers have visited India since October 2025. “Ever since Islamic Emirate took charge in Kabul, our political ties with India have strengthened. Steps have been taken... Political ties have strengthened with each passing day,” he added.

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A key area of focus is practical cooperation in agriculture and water management. Afghanistan’s traditional farming sector faces challenges, including water scarcity in places like Kabul. Noor appealed for Indian expertise, saying, “India is not just a market for us, India has advanced agriculture, technology. India can help our agriculture sector... We want Indian help in water management and agriculture… We can work on that, so that water from Panjshir can come to Kabul.”

Trade between the two countries is approaching $1 billion despite regional disruptions. Noor acknowledged the impact of the US-Iran conflict on connectivity routes, including the Chabahar port, but said traders have adapted.

“The US-Iran war has caused global issues and impacted connectivity routes but our traders continue to work... If the land route is closed, air routes are open.”

The top Afghan diplomat in Delhi also extended an invitation to Indian investors, stressing improved security. “Ever since Islamic Emirate govt has come, from Badakhshan to Kandahar to Herat to Nangarhar, peace has come....We have an anti-corruption process, mechanism. Afghanistan has a number of opportunities, especially in the agriculture sector.” He was speaking at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) which was hosting a high-level delegation from Afghanistan led by Afghan Agriculture minister Ataullah Omari.

India has substantially upped its engagement with the Afghan government, from sending a technical team in June 2022 to Foreign Minister Muttaqi visiting Delhi in October 2025. India has upgraded its Kabul mission to a full embassy status after the visit of Afghan FM Muttaqi. New Delhi continues to stress people-centric support, including discussions on agriculture, trade, and unfinished infrastructure projects.