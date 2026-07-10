At least 12 people died while trying to escape a wildfire in southern Spain, and 23 others were reported missing on Friday, while firefighters were still battling to control one of the deadliest blazes in the country. The wildfire started in the Los Gallardos area of Almería, a few kilometres inland from the Mediterranean coast. Officials said they have never had such a devastating fire.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his condolences to the families of the ⁠victims and said he felt “enormous sadness and devastation."

Andalusia’s regional leader Juanma Moreno said in a news conference Friday that at least 23 people remain missing.

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Regional officials say most or all of the victims were foreign nationals living in the area. The toll may go up, said media reports.

Four victims found in one car believed to be of British origin

Four of the victims were in one car, and officials believe them to be of British origin, as their car had a steering wheel on the right-hand side. The other seven victims were part of a separate group.

Local emergencies minister Antonio Sanz said those who died were trying to leave the village and were trapped by flames. They were not following the evacuation route shared by authorities. “The consequences have been terrible,” Sanz said.

Seven others were found dead after apparently abandoning ⁠their cars and attempting to escape on foot along a route that was not part of the evacuation plan.

Although 19 people have been reported missing, authorities say it is possible they have sought refuge with family or friends. Reports said that one Spaniard was among the victims.

The area is a popular holiday destination and home to many foreigners, especially the French, Britons, and Belgians.

Early summer heatwaves left large parts of Spain parched and vulnerable

Early summer heatwaves left large parts of Spain parched and vulnerable to any spark, triggering an early start to wildfire season.

So far this year, about 57,000 hectares (140,850 acres) have burned, about half the annual average for the past two decades and making up 40% of all the area burned in the European Union, said European Forest Fire Information System.

Last year, a record heatwave in August provoked the worst wildfire season in three decades, charring 330,000 hectares, an area twice the size ⁠of London.

As authorities sought to identify the dead and track down the missing, anxious relatives from around the world posted messages on social media and local forums.

UK Foreign Office in touch with Spain govt

The UK Foreign Office has said that it is in contact with authorities in Spain after reports said that four British people may have been killed in the fire.

“I’m aware of those reports, and the Foreign Office are in touch with the relevant authorities in Spain,” said a No 10 spokeswoman.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service says that Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, with temperatures increasing more than twice as fast as the global average.