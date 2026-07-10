/Who is Anil Menon? Indian-origin NASA astronaut set for July 14 launch on eight month ISS mission

Indian origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is set to begin his first space mission to the International Space Station on July 14. The mission will mark his maiden journey into space and will see him spend about eight months aboard the orbiting laboratory, where he will carry out a series of scientific experiments focused on long-duration space travel.

According to NASA, Menon will lift off aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS 29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 14. He will serve as a flight engineer alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. The crew will join Expedition 74 before later becoming part of Expedition 75 aboard the International Space Station.

NASA will broadcast live launch and docking coverage on its YouTube channel beginning at 9:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

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Who is Anil Menon?

Dr Anil Menon is a physician, mechanical engineer and colonel in the United States Space Force. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents. His background combines medicine, engineering and aerospace experience, making him one of NASA's multidisciplinary astronauts.

Menon earned a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from Harvard University before completing a master's degree in mechanical engineering and a Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University. He later finished residencies in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine at Stanford University and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Before joining NASA's astronaut corps, Menon served as SpaceX's first flight surgeon. He helped oversee the NASA SpaceX Demo 2 mission, the first crewed flight of the Dragon spacecraft. He also played a key role in building SpaceX's human spaceflight medical programme and supported NASA and SpaceX missions as a crew flight surgeon.

Alongside his space work, Menon continues to practise emergency medicine at Memorial Hermann's Texas Medical Centre and teaches residents in the University of Texas medical residency programme.

What will Menon do on the ISS?

During his stay aboard the International Space Station, Menon will carry out scientific research and technology demonstrations designed to support future human space missions while also benefiting life on Earth.

According to NASA, he will continue research to improve the space production of semiconductor crystals, helping support large-scale manufacturing of components used in high-performance computers, artificial intelligence and advanced medical devices.

Menon will also perform ultrasound using augmented reality and artificial intelligence methods that could reduce the need for medical support from Earth during future space missions.

He will take part as a test subject in research examining how spaceflight affects blood flow, helping scientists develop ways to protect future astronauts. In addition, he will test bioprinting vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the ageing process and support future therapeutic developments.