/Typhoon Bavi triggers deadly landslides, kills at least 15 in Philippines as Taiwan braces for impact

At least 15 people have died after Typhoon Bavi triggered landslides in the southern Philippines, while Taiwan evacuated thousands of residents and grounded hundreds of flights as the powerful storm approached the island.

Authorities said a landslide caused by days of heavy rain killed 10 people in Sarangani province on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday. The latest incident raised the storm's death toll in the Philippines to at least 15.

"Ten people got buried and were killed" when soil saturated by days of rain caused the landslide in Mindanao's Sarangani province, regional civil defence director Rodrigo Sosmena, AFP quoted as saying.

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Earlier on Friday, another landslide on Mindanao left at least five people dead, while six others remained missing.

Bavi earlier swept across Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as a super typhoon before weakening over the Pacific Ocean. It is forecast to strike northern and eastern Taiwan before moving towards Japan's southwestern islands and eastern China over the weekend.

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Bavi

Neighbouring Taiwan evacuated more than 2,000 people from their homes and cancelled hundreds of flights as the storm drew closer.

Forecasters said Typhoon Bavi is expected to batter northern and eastern Taiwan on Friday and Saturday before moving across Japan's remote southwestern islands and then into eastern China.

After hitting Guam and the Northern Marianas on Monday as a super typhoon, Bavi weakened into a typhoon as it travelled across the Pacific Ocean.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said Bavi's maximum sustained wind speeds reached 155 kilometres per hour, with gusts of around 190 kilometres per hour on Friday.

Many schools and businesses remained closed across northern and eastern Taiwan on Friday, while hundreds of flights were cancelled.

Japan and China remain on alert

Japan's remote Sakashima Islands suspended classes and closed some government offices as authorities warned of high waves, strong winds and possible landslides.

After passing Taiwan and Japan, Typhoon Bavi is expected to make landfall along China's eastern coast over the weekend, where maritime and transport authorities have activated emergency response measures.