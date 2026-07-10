/‘This visit is historic’: PM Modi begins first New Zealand trip by an Indian prime minister in four decades

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Jul 10) arrived in New Zealand for the final leg of his three-nation visit. He was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon after landing at the airport in Auckland. PM Modi’s visit to the country marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in four decades.

After reaching Auckland, PM Modi shared pictures on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, “Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport.”

“This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” he added.

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During his visit, PM Modi is set to hold discussions with PM Luxon. The talks are expected to focus on the full spectrum of bilateral ties that have gathered pace over the past two years. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), key areas on the agenda include trade, commerce and defence cooperation.

PM Modi will also meet business leaders and sports personalities during his stay in Auckland. He is also expected to address the members of the Indian diaspora, the MEA said.

The visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement in April. The deal is expected to boost commercial ties and deepen economic cooperation.

The two leaders last met in New Delhi in March last year, when Prime Minister Luxon travelled to India on an official visit. That meeting laid the groundwork for expanding cooperation in several strategic areas.

Before reaching New Zealand, Modi wrapped up his visit to Australia, where he took part in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The summit, held in Melbourne, marked another step forward in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides announced a series of agreements aimed at enhancing Indo-Pacific security, strengthening critical minerals cooperation and advancing clean energy initiatives.