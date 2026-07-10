/'Become an expert mother first': UP Governor Anandiben Patel tells students at Kanpur university

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel told women to first become "expert mothers" before working towards becoming an IAS officer or a teacher. She made the statement at the 41st convocation at a university in Kanpur. "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook the food prepared at home," the 84-year-old said. She also stressed that women should continue to work even after getting married, but that should not happen at the cost of the family.

Patel told students, parents and faculty about the importance of family values, parental responsibility and character-building. Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, emphasised that education should extend beyond academic achievement.

Patel further urged parents to remain involved in their children's lives, as a "small lapse in supervision" can have a negative impact on their future. "Parents should know what their children are doing after they enter educational institutions," she said.

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Patel also talked about the importance of the right kind of education amidst the increasing cases of domestic violence being reported. She said education is more than just about degrees. Declining moral values are a reason why crimes against women are on the rise, she said. "If degrees are increasing but society continues to witness such crimes, it reflects the true state of our education. Moral values are as important as academic knowledge," she said.

Her recent speeches have been centered on women and family. On July 8, at a mother-daughter conference, held she urged for awareness about women's health and nutrition, along with menstruation and menopause, pregnancy and maternal health. She called for regular health check-ups for girls, and introducing courses on "garbh sanskar" where they are taught about maternal nutrition, foetal development and healthy pregnancies.