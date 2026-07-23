/CJP dismisses Modi's paper leak pledge, says 'bandage after inflicting a wound' won't fix system

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday (Jul 23) hit back at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In what was his first reaction to the protest that has now entered its 34th day, Modi earlier in the day said that there was "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth".

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks on the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka said that examination leaks would continue unless accountability was fixed within the education system, including at the highest levels.

"The Prime Minister is talking about what punishment should be given after a paper leak occurs, but why is there no discussion on why paper leaks are happening in the first place?" Ranka told ANI.

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CJP slams 'organised mafia'

Ranka alleged that paper leaks were being run like an "organised mafia" and claimed that the problem would persist as long as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained in office.

"You are talking about applying a bandage after inflicting a wound, but the real question is: why is the wound being inflicted in the first place?" he said.

"Paper leaks are happening because the system--from top to bottom--is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, with the Education Minister at the very top. These people operate paper leaks like an organised mafia; they receive money, make money, and run their governments off it. This is an organised syndicate. As long as you do not bring accountability to the system--a system in which people like Dharmendra Pradhan are involved--paper leaks are not going to stop."

PM promises fast-track courts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a post on X said protecting the interests of students remained the government's priority.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi wrote.

Opposition targets Centre

The Prime Minister's statement drew an immediate response from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who accused the government of failing to protect India's education system.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system—and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote on X.

He reiterated the Opposition's demand for the dismissal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called on the government to apologise to students.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of avoiding a debate in Parliament.