/'We'll take...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke vows to drag officers behind Jantar Mantar lathi charge to court

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday (Jul 23) vowed to take legal action against police personnel involved in the lathi charge on protesters during Monday's (July 20) march towards Parliament, calling the crackdown "very brutal" and asserting that the agitation would continue until the group's demands were met.
"I have already spoken about the lathi charge. It was very brutal, and we will take the police officers who carried it out to court," Dipke told reporters.
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Videos of police action shock the nation
The remarks come two days after thousands of protesters marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak clashed with Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF. The protest, which was supposed to be peaceful, turned violent as police used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse protesters.
Since then, visuals of the violence have taken over social media with netizens slamming the brutal attempt at quashing the movement against leaked NEET papers.
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The police action has come under intense scrutiny after several videos circulated on social media appeared to show men in plain clothes carrying police lathis and using force against protesters. Other clips showed some uniformed personnel without visible name tags.
Protest enters 34th day
Dipke noted that the movement had entered its 34th day and would continue despite the police action. "Today is the 34th day of our protest. Sonam Sir's hunger strike is continuing. Today is the 26th day of his hunger strike, so our protest will continue until our demands are met," he said.
However, Dipke said the party was urging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast because of growing concerns over his health.
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"We are requesting Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike because we cannot afford to lose his life," he added.
Earlier, Wangchuk, who is admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, had appealed to Dipke to end his own indefinite hunger strike.
PM Modi promises swift action
Meanwhile, breaking his silence after over one month of the protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement on X, insisted the welfare and future of the country's youth remained the government's top priority and announced the decision to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the Prime Minister wrote.