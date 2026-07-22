Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition MPs were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday (Jul 21) while marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Political reactions followed the detention of top Opposition leaders, with the Opposition accusing the government of throttling democracy. The BJP has defended the police action as a law-and-order measure, but beyond the politics, the incident has revived an old constitutional question.

Can the police detain a Member of Parliament while Parliament is in session? Does the Speaker's permission have to be taken first? And what exactly do parliamentary privileges protect?

WION Decodes what the rules actually say.

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Can an MP be detained during a Parliament session?

Yes, contrary to a common misconception, an MP can be arrested or detained while Parliament is in session. There is no legal requirement for the police to seek prior permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker or the Rajya Sabha Chairman before detaining an MP outside Parliament premises.

However, that is only half the rule. Once an MP is arrested or detained, the concerned authority must immediately inform the Speaker or Chairman, giving details of the detention, the reasons and the place where the MP is being held.

The presiding officer then communicates the information to the House, usually through a parliamentary bulletin.

When is the Speaker's permission required?

This is where many people get confused. Permission from the Speaker is required only if an arrest or detention takes place within the Parliament precincts. Outside Parliament, police do not need prior approval to act if they are exercising powers available under law.

That distinction is central to the current debate because Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders were detained during a protest near Lok Kalyan Marg, not inside Parliament.

What are parliamentary privileges?

Parliamentary privileges are often misunderstood as legal immunity. However, they are not. The privileges granted to MPs by the Indian Constitution are intended to ensure that MPs can perform their legislative functions independently without outside interference.

They primarily protect the freedom of speech inside Parliament, voting in the House, participation in parliamentary proceedings and committee work. Notably, they do not provide blanket immunity from criminal law or police action outside Parliament.

Does parliamentary privilege extend to protests?

Generally, no. Political rallies, marches and demonstrations outside Parliament are not covered by parliamentary privilege.

Like any other citizen, MPs participating in public protests may be detained if police believe they are acting under powers available in law. The constitutional protection is linked to parliamentary functions, not political activity outside the House.

So was LoP Rahul Gandhi's detention legal?

That depends on how the detention was carried out. The parliamentary rules make two things clear: Police can detain an MP outside Parliament without obtaining prior permission from the Speaker; They must inform the Speaker or Chairman immediately after the detention.

Whether Delhi Police complied with those procedural requirements, and whether the detention itself was justified on law-and-order grounds, are separate questions that could become matters for parliamentary scrutiny or judicial review.

The rules themselves do not automatically make the detention either legal or illegal.

The Engineer Rashid case: Can an MP serve while in custody?

The debate over Rahul Gandhi's detention is not the first time questions have been raised about an MP's legal status while Parliament is in session. One of the most prominent examples is Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.

Rashid has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with a 2017 terror-funding case. Notably, despite being in judicial custody, he contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla, becoming one of the few sitting MPs to serve while incarcerated.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court granted him custody parole to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament under police escort. During the ongoing session (on 21 July 2026), Rashid staged a symbolic barefoot protest and observed a one-day hunger strike inside the Lok Sabha, demanding a time-bound dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of statehood, restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners.

Why does this matter?