/Jennifer Lopez delights fans with surprise appearance at Obsessed Fest, introduces Off Campus panel

Off Campus has been creating buzz ever since the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Be it the chemistry or the plotline, the series has made everyone swoon with the cast's performance. Recently, Jennifer Lopez gave a sweet surprise to her fans by making an appearance at Prime Video's inaugural Obsessed Fest ahead of the much-anticipated Off Campus panel.

Viral clips of Jennifer Lopez at Obsessed Fest

The Obsessed Fest was held at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, which is Prime Video's first-ever Obsessed Fest. It celebrated the streamer's growing lineup of young adult titles, with Off Campus emerging as one of the event's biggest attractions. Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by performing On the Floor, a song prominently featured in the series, along with her new single "Everything's Fine" before welcoming the show's cast to the stage.

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The singer and actress kicked off the day’s last panel with cast members Belmont Cameli, Ella Bright, Stephen Kalyn, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Josh Heuston and creator and showrunner Louisa Levy from the hockey romance series. Several clips of Lopez performing the iconic track have gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez's reference was heavily shown in the first season of Off Campus, in which main character Alli Hayes (played by Mika Abdalla) wore a recreation of JLo's iconic deep-neck, plunging green Versace jungle dress. During the scene, Allie dances to JLo's hit track On The Floor, which is the exact moment she has her first meet-cute with love interest Dean di Laurentis (played by Stephen Kalyn).

All about Off Campus show

Off Campus is created by Louisa Levy and is based on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. The story is set in the fictional Briar University, which revolves around the music major Hannah and the star hockey player Garett as they fake-date. However, it becomes more than a fake date when real feelings soon emerge. How their romance develops and faces obstacles is the main focus of the story.

Also Read: Off Campus team issues warning to fans over cast harassment ahead of Season 2