/Off Campus star Mika Abdalla and Jake Short end engagement, representative issues statement

American actress Mike Abdalla who is basking in the limelight for her portrayal of Allie Hayes in the show Off Campus and actor Jake Short, best known for his childhood starring roles on Disney and Nickelodeon networks have ended their five-year relationship and engagement.

Why did Mike Abdalla and Jake Short end their engagement?

The duo ended their relationship and engagement after a gap of five years. A report of Us Weekly stated the representative of Mika Abdalla said, "Due to the recent interest in Mika's personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that she and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

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However, the representative did not reveal the timing of Jake Abdalla and Jake Short's breakup. For the unversed, the duo had met on the sets of the 2022 Hulu film Sex Appeal and announced their engagement in May 2025.

At the time, Jake Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, shared a congratulatory Instagram post of the former couple posing for a photo during an outdoor party. "An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my long-time client, Jake Short, and his fiancée, Mika Abdalla," he wrote at the time. "From set to real life—watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever."

All about Jake Short and Mike Abdalla

Born in Indianapolis, Jake Short first grabbed his major role as Fletcher Quimby in Disney Channel's comedy series A.N.T. Farm. He also starred as Nose Noseworthy in the 2009 film Shorts and has acted in numerous commercials. In 2013, Short began co-starring as Oliver on the Disney XD original series Mighty Med and its spinoff Lab Rats: Elite Force.