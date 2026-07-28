/Bank of Baroda confirms data breach, says core banking systems remain secure

Bank of Baroda has released its first official response after a hacker claimed to have leaked roughly 1TB of data reportedly connected to the bank, including customer records and internal files. The bank stated that the incident happened after the breach originated from a compromise of an employee's email account, which led to unauthorised access to certain data. It clarified that its core banking systems remained untouched and secure throughout.

The statement issued on Monday (July 28) also said that the bank confirmed that the compromised email account had allowed unauthorised access to some data, but noted that the incident was detected promptly and containment measures were put in place immediately.



"The incident involved compromise of an employee's email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data. The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented. The Bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure," the bank said in the statement.

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Bank launches forensic investigation

The bank further stated that it has launched a thorough forensic investigation into the matter and is coordinating with relevant authorities in line with applicable regulatory requirements. "The Bank has initiated a comprehensive forensic investigation to thoroughly examine the matter and is working closely with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements,” the statement added.



The statement followed hours after a hacker claimed to have leaked nearly 1TB of data reportedly connected to Bank of Baroda. Based on the claims, the leaked files include customer records, banking information, audit reports, internal documents and compliance records. Meanwhile, the bank is yet to confirm those claims or disclosed comprised of any customer data.