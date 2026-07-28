/Why is Bengaluru's second airport delayed? Centre says Karnataka yet to submit proposal

The Union government on Monday (Jul 27) said it is yet to receive a formal proposal from the Karnataka government for Bengaluru's proposed second international airport, even though the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has completed a pre-feasibility study of three shortlisted sites.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the AAI had already submitted its pre-feasibility report to the Karnataka government. However, he added that the Centre has not received any proposal under the Greenfield Airports Policy from either the state government or any airport developer.

"The Government of India has not received any proposal thereafter under Greenfield Airports Policy either from the Government of Karnataka or any airport developer for development of a second Greenfield Airport near Bengaluru," Mohol said.

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PC Mohan questions delay

Following the minister's reply, BJP MP P C Mohan took to social media to share the reply he had received.

Mohan had sought details in Parliament on the status of the proposed second airport, including the sites being considered along Kanakapura Road and Kunigal Road, the extent of land identified, the timeline for completion of feasibility studies, final approval and commencement of construction. Additionally, he sought details on the planned expansion of the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Bengaluru airport to reach 80 million capacity by 2030

Responding to the query, Mohol said KIA currently has an annual passenger handling capacity of 51.5 million passengers (MPPA).

In the current financial year (FY 2026-27, up to June 2026), the airport has handled an average of around 1.23 lakh passengers per day, reflecting continued growth in domestic and international traffic.

The Centre said the airport's capacity is expected to increase to 80 million passengers per annum by 2030. A key component of that expansion will be Terminal 2 Phase 2, which will raise the terminal's capacity from 25 MPPA to 45 MPPA.

Three sites already studied

The AAI has already carried out pre-feasibility studies at three shortlisted locations for the proposed second airport.

Earlier this year, Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil said the state government had floated a tender inviting firms to prepare a detailed feasibility and strategy report after the AAI completed its site inspections.