In Mexico, where femicide is rampant, a social media influencer was shot dead while doing a live stream on Tuesday (May 13). Identified as 23-year-old Valeria Marquez, the victim made videos related to beauty and makeup.

Marquez's death, as per the Jalisco state prosecutor, is being investigated as a case of femicide – the killing of a woman or girl because of their gender.

The beauty influencer was killed in the Zapopan (a suburb of the western city of Guadalajara)-based beauty salon where she worked. As per the prosecutor's office, a man entered the salon and shot her. The name of the suspect is yet to be released.

"The victim is someone with an active presence and influence on social media," it said, adding, "A man entered the premises and apparently fired a gun at her."

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

"It's incredible that you're making a video, and then you're murdered. A femicide is the worst thing," said Zapopan mayor Juan Jose Frangie, as reported by AFP. However, he said that there was no record of Marquez requesting help from authorities because of threats against her.

As per reports, Marquez was shot on camera. She was hosting a live stream on TikTok when it happened. Prior to being shot, the 23-year-old clutching a stuffed toy told her viewers, "They're coming," before a voice in the background said, "Hey, Vale".

Turning, she replied, "Yes," while muting the live stream. Moments later, she was shot fatally, reports The Guardian. Then, a person, probably the shooter, picked up her phone, with their face briefly showing, before the live stream ended.

The video is being widely shared on social media; due to its sensitive nature, WION did not see it fit to embed it in this story.

Reports suggest that earlier, on the live stream, Marquez had said that before she reached her workplace, someone had come to the salon looking for her under the pretext of giving her an "expensive gift". Appearing concerned, the young influencer told her followers that she was not planning to wait for the person to come back.

As per the United Nations, in Mexico, where criminal and gender-related violence is rampant, every day, around 10 women or girls are murdered.