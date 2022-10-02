'We want to live': Hundreds of women in Ecuador protest against femicide, inaction

Hundreds of women protested in Ecuador against femicide, which a gender-based violence NGO said has claimed the lives of nearly 200 women.

Following a call from organisations to stand against state femicide, protests were held in the capital Quito and other regions. The demonstrators carried placards that read, "Look at me carefully because I could be the next victim." The protesters yelled, "We want to live."

Also read | Missing Ecuadorian lawyer found murdered, husband vanishes, sacked: Reports

The protesters were outraged by last month's case of a lawyer named Maria Belen Bernal, 34, who disappeared after entering a police station on her way to meet her husband. When reported, the police identified her husband as the main suspect and he is currently on the run in the case. Her body was recovered four days later on a hill about five kilometres from the police station, AFP reported.

The protesters gathered in front of the police headquarters in the capital to paint the facade of the building in red and yellow.

Also read | Ecuadorian government launches investigation into killing of four Galapagos tortoises

A sign that read "Murderous police" was placed on the ground where the officers were standing in riot gear with shields.

There have been nearly 206 femicide cases in Ecuador since the beginning of this year. However, as per the Attorney General's Office, 573 femicides resulted in punishment such as prison sentences of up to 26 years, AFP reported.

President Guillermo Lasso has dismissed two generals and the interior minister of the country, Patricio Carrillo.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE