/Deploy Indian Navy to protect sailors: Seafarers' body writes to PM Modi after Red Sea attack

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has urged the Centre to immediately deploy Indian Navy assets to protect Indian seafarers and Indian flagged vessels operating in high-risk waters. The appeal came a day after the commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

In an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the union said the worsening conflicts involving Iran, Israel, the United States and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war have made major commercial shipping routes increasingly dangerous.

"Ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States, together with the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, have turned commercial shipping routes into active danger zones. Missiles and drones continue to target merchant vessels, resulting in the loss of precious Indian lives. Recent attacks in the Black Sea that have caused casualties among Indian seafarers, along with reports of missing crew and desperate appeals for safety, underline the alarming situation our seafarers confront daily," the letter read.

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The union said repeated missile and drone attacks on merchant ships continue to threaten Indian seafarers, pointing to recent incidents in the Black Sea that have caused casualties and left crew members missing.

FSUI also referred to the attack on August 4, 2026, when the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, "an Indian flagged vessel carrying 13 Indian crew members, came under attack while transiting the Bab el Mandeb Strait," adding that "Yemen's government-affiliated forces have attributed the attack to the Houthis."

FSUI seeks Navy protection for Indian ships

Saying the ongoing conflicts "show no immediate signs of resolution," the union called for immediate government intervention in line with existing advisories.

"We respectfully urge the Government of India to deploy maximum Indian Navy assets and protection measures for Indian flagged vessels and vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Black Sea and the Red Sea, with particular focus on the Bab el Mandeb Strait, until a lasting settlement is achieved among the parties concerned," the FSUI stated.

MEA confirms rescue of all Indian crew

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which sank in the Red Sea off Yemen, and confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals on board had been rescued.

"All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued," the ministry said. It added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew.

"We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

The ministry also expressed concern over repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the MEA added.